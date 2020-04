Smyrna at Night, the free townwide music and beer festival originally set for June 13, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



A statement on its Facebook Thursday said all of the artists announced so far and those who hadn’t been announced yet, will be able to perform on that date in Smyrna.



Artists named so far include New Orleans’ Big Sam’s Funky Nation, The Ladybugs of Soul and local favorites Mike Hines and The Look.