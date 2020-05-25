Speak Out: Coronavirus lawsuit

A Delaware man is suing Democratic Gov. John Carney in federal court over restrictions he has imposed on access to the state’s beaches and his ban on short-term rentals. Patrick J. Murray argues in a complaint filed Friday that the restrictions imposed by Gov. Carney because of the coronavirus deprive him of his liberty and his property in violation of the Constitution. Mr. Murray is seeking restraining orders prohibiting Gov. Carney from restricting access to beaches in any way other than requiring face coverings, and from continuing a blanket ban on short-term rentals and commercial lodging.

• I bet this pair haven’t had anybody die in their family because of the virus. I lost my father-in-law last week due to the virus. Eventually, every family will be impacted one way or another. Who are you willing to lose? – Christopher Young

• “No one died.” Still doesn’t change the fact that emergencies don’t remove your constitutionally protected rights. Your anger and fear don’t turn governors into kings. – Chris Werner

• Why isn’t being forced to wear a seat belt considered tyranny? Is it because your media doesn’t tell you to be outraged by it? – Jess Mortillfem

• Continuing the 14-day quarantine order for out-of-state travelers is pretty pointless when Delaware has not been enforcing quarantine for Delaware residents traveling out of state and then back in. Somehow, me driving to get takeout 20 minutes away and across state lines risks me being pulled over and fined, but a Delawarean who leaves Delaware and returns is A-OK. I have no problem with Delaware leaving its beaches for residents to keep crowding down; this can be achieved by patrolling beach parking. I’m at a loss for how Gov. Carney can be opening some things up on June 1 and yet keeping it illegal for me to, in some cases, drive to the closest available goods and services and then return home. In some cases, staying in state requires more travel for me, not less, which is counterproductive. – Phil Ticknor

• Good for the plaintiff. He is correct, the governor is depriving him of his life, liberty and property. And let’s none of us pretend these restrictions are anything beyond arbitrary feel-good measures which violate the state and federal constitution. We all die. There is danger at every turn. Should someone want to risk their health to pursue their freedom, that is their God-given and American blood-bought right. To anyone who does not wish to risk their health, hunker down and make provisions with friends and family members to take care of you and your personal affairs. That is your right. – Dustin Smith

• Whine, whine, whine, and now a lawsuit that is dead on arrival! Suck it up, people. This should teach some to manage their money better, to stop wasting it on crap during Christmas season, to buy in bulk, stop wasting it eating out every weekend, to learn how to cook, to have enough emergency funds to last three to six months. Even my teens have a few grand saved up. Even if I wasn’t working, this lockdown wouldn’t have affected me at all. Learn from this, Delaware, learn by saving at least one week’s pay a month, learn to buck the expectations of economists for you to spend, spend, spend! – Michael Jones

• It is time to get Americans back to work. Like the doctor said this morning more folks are going to die from many reasons other than 19. Why are so many blue states dragging their feet. – Andy Andrew

• I call BS! If you weren’t working, you could still pay your bills? Must not have a mortgage. That stimulus check doesn’t make one payment for me. And not everyone has savings, so who cares? As long as you are OK, everything is good, huh? Well, not everyone is doing well! — John Barnes

• It is ridiculous for residents to be suing the governor for trying to keep them from dying! He is trying to follow the guidelines from the CDC so that we don’t have a resurgence of this mess. It is hard on everyone but if you value your life and the lives of your family and friends then abide by the governors orders: Wear a mask, social distance and don’t go out more than necessary. Are you going to sue Trump for getting us into this mess with his inaction? – Doris W. Draper

• Union, justice, common defense and general welfare all mentioned before liberties: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” – Karen Chellquist