Speak Out: Schools to close through May 15

Gov. John Carney Monday ordered all public schools to close through May 15 in response to COVID-19. That directive extends his original two-week closure that would have ended March 27. In his announcement, Gov. Carney said schools will work with their staffs to create remote instruction plans so students can continue learning.

• Schools will be shut down the rest of the year. They’re gonna have to go to an online curriculum in my opinion. I’m sure they’ve already been working on it. – Eric Porter

• Especially for those that go to tech schools such as Polytech, a lot of their work they can’t do at home as it hands on. I will be interested to see what Carney does. Maybe summer school as an option? If not, then doubling up on work for the grade they are in now and going into, and then promote them in winter. – Mandi Mendoza

• All the regulations and rules we have are based on arbitrary decisions someone had to make. They can be overridden at any point. The hour requirements don’t actually mean anything. ­ – Benjamin Black

• When this is all over, restart school where you left off and adjust the calendar and move on. ­– Amy Walton