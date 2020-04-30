Spur Impact waives fees for the next $50K contributions

We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

WILMINGTON — Spur Impact Association, a Delaware-based nonprofit which operates the statewide Delaware Gives donation and crowdfunding platform, will waive all transaction fees for the next $50,000 processed on its www.DEGives.org website.

This offer began Monday and is designed to incentivize individual giving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delaware Gives, which can be found at DEGives.org, is a custom-built web platform designed to facilitate individual giving for any nonprofit that serves Delaware. Nonprofits serving Delaware can use the DEGives.org website for free to share information about their mission, as well as receive donations and set up project-based or personal peer-to-peer fundraisers.

The platform was used for this year’s Do More 24 Delaware giving day event, and was utilized by more than 300 area nonprofits. During the 24-hour giving day, the Delaware Gives platform processed more than 4,000 transactions and the event raised nearly $400,000.

