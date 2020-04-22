We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

St. Francis Healthcare receives medical supplies from DEMA

Apr 22nd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0
St. Francis Healthcare staff receive donations last week. From left are Brandon Horvath, chief operating officer; Joe Leonetti, senior director of operations and support services; Michael Wolfrom, chief of security; and Conor Hotchkiss, assistant chief of security. (Submitted photo)

Delaware State News

WILMINGTON — Saint Francis Healthcare received a significant and vital delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer last week from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), in conjunction with the Division of Public Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS).

The medical supplies from the Division of Public Health warehouse will help Saint Francis Healthcare staff continue to safely care for patients and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We are extremely grateful for this donation of medical supplies,” said Dan Sinnott, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare. “During this crisis, the assistance from the State of Delaware and the community has greatly helped our frontline staff safely and effectively treat patients in need.”

“Our top priority right now is the health and safety of our residents,” said Diane Hainsworth, director of the Delaware OEMS. “We are committed to providing our state’s medical workers with the resources they need to provide quality care to patients.”

Saint Francis Healthcare continues to accept donations from the community. Individuals and businesses may drop off donations to the loading dock on DuPont Street (behind the hospital) on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Hours may change due to staffing).

The address for donations is 701 N. Clayton St., Wilmington, DE 19805. Donations are received at the loading dock on DuPont Street behind the hospital.

