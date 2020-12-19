State adding 8 Walgreens testing sites

DOVER — The state is expanding its partnership with Walgreens, adding eight drive-through COVID-19 testing sites, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced.

Four sites opened Wednesday and the remaining four will open Monday. These new sites are in addition to 14 testing sites operated by Walgreens, as well as 11 other permanent testing sites — five State Service Center sites and six Public Health clinics — available throughout the state. Pop-up testing sites continue to be offered each week as well.

The new testing sites which opened on Wednesday include:

• 2121 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19805, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday

• 500 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday

• 5999 Summit Bridge Road, Townsend, DE 19734, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday

• 2480 S. Dupont Hwy., Camden, DE 19934, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

These four will begin operating on Monday:

• 2012 Brackenville Road, Hockessin, DE 19707, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

• 536 Main St., Wilmington (Stanton), DE 19804, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday

• 19 Marrows Road, Newark, DE 19713, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday

• 372 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday

The full list of testing locations, hours and registration options are available at de.gov/gettested.