State announces 14 COVID deaths

DOVER — Fourteen additional deaths due to COVID-19 were announced by the state Saturday.

Eight deaths come from a review of vital statistics records from December. Of those who have passed, 10 were from New Castle County, three were from Sussex and one was from Kent, according to information released by the Division of Public Health.

The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to their 100s, and eight were residents of long-term care facilities. The deaths increased Delaware’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 1,016.

Hospitalizations decreased by 10 from data released Friday, with 441 Delawareans hospitalized due to the virus; 54 are listed in critical condition. There have been 50 new hospital admissions, an increase of seven from the previous day.

The state also announced 650 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 69,372 total. There have been 39,678 cases in New Castle County; 11,206 cases in Kent County; and 18,328 in Sussex County. There are 160 of an unknown county.

Rate of those who tested positive in the rolling seven day average is down one-tenth of a percent from data released Friday, to 23.4%. The amount of total tests that were positive in the seven-day rolling average (8.6%) remained unchanged from Friday’s data.

Meanwhile, 1,525 more people tested negative, bringing the total to 481,791.