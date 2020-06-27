State announces 74 additional coronavirus cases

SMYRNA – The Division of Public Health announced 74 additional coronavirus cases Saturday, and no more deaths.

A total of 507 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 268 were females and 239 were males. A total of 242 individuals were from New Castle County, 89 were from Kent County and 176 were from Sussex County.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

In total, there have been 11,091 positive cases, with 4,871 in New Castle County, 1,652 in Kent County, 4,542 in Sussex County and 26 of an unknown county.

Hospitalizations increased slightly at the end of the week, with 83 individuals hospitalized and 15 critically ill.

Thus far, 6,665 Delawareans have recovered from the virus.