State announces 79 more COVID-19 cases, with eight new deaths

DOVER — Delaware announced 79 new COVID-19 cases, including eight new deaths, Thursday. The state now stands at 4,734 laboratory-confirmed cases and 152 deaths, according to the Division of Public Health.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, 296 people were hospitalized in Delaware from coronavirus-related issues. DPH said 1,275 individuals, or slightly more than a quarter of those diagnosed with the virus, have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case came on March 11, with the first death announced March 26.

The additional 79 cases represent the smallest day-to-day increase in 13 days.

After announcing 413 cases, the second-largest bump so far, on Tuesday, Delaware has seen an additional 159 cases since. More could come rolling in soon, however: much of the increase in recent weeks has come from Sussex County, prompting the state to offer free community testing. That testing is ongoing.

Despite the fact it has only 24 percent of the state’s population, nearly 47 percent of Delaware’s COVID-19 cases have been in Sussex. As of Wednesday night, Sussex had 2,216 total cases, many of which are clustered around the greater Georgetown area.

There have been 1,734 cases involving New Castle County, with 759 cases involving Kent County. In 25 cases, the patient’s home is unknown.

As of April 22, one week before the latest day for which there is data, the state had seen 3,308 cases and 92 deaths. There were 2,014 cases and 46 deaths one week prior to that.