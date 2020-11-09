State announces COVID-19 community testing sites for this week

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health, and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by the Latin American Community Center and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

“Testing for COVID-19 is the best way to track the spread of this virus across our state and country. It’s also the way we contain potential outbreaks. Please consider getting a free test—whether you have symptoms or not,” said Gov. Carney. “As we approach the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to follow the basic public health measures that we know work to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Avoid gatherings with those outside your household. Keep wearing a mask in public. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Stay vigilant.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.

New Castle County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, November 9 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary (801 W. 18 th S., Wilmington, DE 19802)

S., Wilmington, DE 19802) Monday, November 9 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Congo Funeral Home – Walk Up Only- (2401 N Market St, Wilmington DE 19802)

Tuesday, November 10 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Surrette Park – Walk Up Only – (499 Bethune Drive, New Castle, DE 19720

Tuesday, November 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Elsmere Library (30 Spruce Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19805)

Tuesday, November 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Rd, Camden, DE 19934)

Tuesday, November 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Townsend Fire Company (107 Main St, Townsend, DE 19734)

Wednesday, November 11 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Middletown High School (120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709)

Wednesday, November 11 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Thursday, November 12 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Seeds of Greatness Bible Church (828 Frenchtown Rd E, New Castle, DE 19720)

Thursday, November 12 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Latin American Community Center (403 North Van Buren St, Wilmington DE 19805

Thursday, November 12 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Thursday, November 12 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodlawn Library (2020 W 9 th St, Wilmington, DE 19805)

St, Wilmington, DE 19805) Friday, November 13 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Dr, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Friday, November 13 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Dickey Park (60 Madison Dr, Newark, DE 19711)

Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: UD Star Campus (540 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19713)

Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Rt. 9 Library (3022 New Castle Ave, New Castle, DE 19720)

Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, November 9 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mt. Zion AME Dover (101 N Queen St, Dover, DE 19904)

Monday, November 9 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Milford High School (1019 N Walnut St, Milford, DE 19963)

Wednesday, November 11 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Camden-Wyoming Fire Company (200 E Camden Wyoming Ave, Camden, DE 19934)

Friday, November 13 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Hartly Fire Company (2898 Arthursville Rd, Hartly, DE 19953)

Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Bethel AME Smyrna (229 E. Commerce St, Smyrna, DE 19977)

Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations