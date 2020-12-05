State announces COVID-19 community testing sites

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced the list of COVID-19 community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.

“Testing helps us track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks, but it’s not an excuse to ignore the basic health precautions,” said Gov. Carney. “Wear a mask. Do not gather with friends or family outside your household. We all know better by now, so let’s not let our guard down. COVID-19 can cause serious illness or worse — especially among our most vulnerable. We need everyone’s help to limit the spread this winter and protect lives. Stay vigilant.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

Kent County

• Monday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Bethel AME Smyrna (229 E Commerce St, Smyrna, DE 19977)

• Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Camden-Wyoming Fire Company (200 E Camden Wyoming Ave, Camden, DE 19934)

• Thursday, Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Whatcoat UMC Dover (341 Saulsbury Road, Dover, DE 19904)

• Friday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Harrington Fire Department (20 Clark St, Harrington, DE 19952)

• Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Mt. Zion AME Dover (101 N Queen St, Dover, DE 19904)

Sussex County

• Monday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971)

• Monday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Woodbridge Middle School (307 S Laws St, Bridgeville, DE 19933)

• Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main St, Ellendale, DE 19941)

• Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Laurel Elementary School (815 South, N Central Ave, Laurel, DE 19956)

• Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Indian River High School (29772 Armory Rd, Dagsboro, DE 19939)

• Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Ave, Greenwood, DE

19950)

• Thursday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Lewes Fire Department, Station 2 (32198 Janice Rd, Lewes, DE 19958)

• Thursday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Delaware Tech Owens (21179 College Dr, Georgetown, DE 19947)

• Friday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — La Red Seaford (300 High St, Seaford, DE 19973)

• Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Delmar Haitian Church of the Nazarene (36926 Hide Away Lane, Delmar, DE 19940)