State announces COVID testing sites for this week

State officials announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware for the upcoming week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.

To register for any of the following testing sites, visit delaware.curativeinc.com. A full list of COVID-19 testing locations is available at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

Kent County

• Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Carlisle Fire Company (615 NW Front Street, Milford, DE 19960).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — First Pilgrim Baptist Church (27 S Caesar Rodney Ave, Camden, DE 19934).

• Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Rd, Camden, DE 19934).

• Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Grace Presbyterian Church (350 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904).

• Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Hartly Fire Company (2898 Arthursville Rd, Hartly, DE 19953).

• Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Centennial UMC Church (44 E Mount Vernon Street, Smyrna, DE 19977).

Sussex County

• Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main Street, Ellendale, DE 19941).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Macedonia AME Church (431 N. North Street, Seaford, DE 19973)

• Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Indian River High School (29772 Armory Rd, Dagsboro, DE 19939).

• Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Lord Baltimore Elementary (120 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970).

• Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Delmar Town Hall (12 E State St., Delmar MD 21875).

• Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. La Red Georgetown (21444 Carmean Way, Georgetown, DE 19947).

• Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971).

• Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood, DE 19950).

• Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Delmar Haitian Church of the Nazarene (36926 Hideaway Lane, Delmar, DE 19940).

• Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Mt. Calvary AME Church (25206 Mt. Calvary Way, Concord/Seaford, DE 19973).