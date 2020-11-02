State announces COVID testing sites for this week

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by St. Francis Hospital and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

“As we enter the colder months, with Delawareans spending more time indoors, it’s more important than ever to follow the basic public health measures that we know work to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Carney said. “Avoid gatherings with those outside your household. Keep wearing a mask in public. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. And consider getting a free COVID-19 test – whether you have symptoms or not. Testing is the best tool we have to track spread of this virus and monitor potential outbreaks.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.

“In partnership with New Castle County and the Delaware National Guard, we were able to test over 110,000 people in October,” said A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “We begin November with over 30 testing sites all around the state to help keep people safe.”

“As positive cases of COVID continue to increase, we strongly encourage community members to take advantage of all testing opportunities available to you,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “If you have COVID symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID, are planning to spend time with someone who is at high risk for becoming seriously ill from the disease, or have maybe let your guard down or spent time recently too close to others or without your face covering, please get tested.”

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

New Castle County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, November 2 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Wilmington Hope Commission – Walk up only – (38 Vandever Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19802)

Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Elsmere Library (30 Spruce Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19805)

Tuesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: UD Laird Campus, Lot #6 (David Hollowell Drive, Newark, DE 19716)

Tuesday, November 3 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Judy Johnson Park – Walk up only – (W. 3rd Street and N. Clayton St., Wilmington, DE 19805)

Wednesday, November 4 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Stanton Middle School (1800 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19804)

Wednesday, November 4 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Wednesday, November 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Middletown High School (120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown, DE 19709)

Wednesday, November 4 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Glasgow Park, Hermitage (US 40, Newark, DE 19702)

Thursday, November 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Goodwill Fire Company (401 South Street, New Castle, DE 19720)

Thursday, November 5 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Thursday, November 5 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Seeds of Greatness Church (828 Frenchtown Road E, New Castle, DE 19720)

Thursday, November 5 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Latin American Community Center (403 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE 19805)

Friday, November 6 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Richardson Park Elementary School (16 Idella Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19804)

Friday, November 6 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Red Roof Inn (1119 So. College Avenue, Newark, DE 19713)

Saturday, November 7 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Full Gospel Baptist Church (501 Washington Street, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: UD Star Campus (540 S. College Avenue, Newark, DE 19713)

Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Wilmington Friends Meeting House (401 West Street, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Dover Library (35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901)

Tuesday, November 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Smyrna Police Department (325 W Glenwood Ave, Smyrna, DE 19977)

Wednesday, November 4 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Dover High School (1 Dover High Drive, Dover, DE 19904)

Thursday, November 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Harrington Fire Company (20 Clark Street, Harrington, DE 19952)

Thursday, November 5 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: East Dover Elementary School (852 S Little Creek Road, Dover, DE 19901)

Friday, November 6 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East Street, Clayton, DE 19938)

Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations