State announces eight new COVID-19 hospitalizations

DOVER — Current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by eight to 40 — the largest number in two weeks, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) daily report on Thursday.

The last time there were this many hospitalizations due to COVID-19 was Aug. 5, when 45 were hospitalized. The increase of eight new hospitalizations is the largest increase since hospitalizations went from 47 to 56 on July 19.

Of the current 40 hospitalizations, 10 are considered critical, according to the DPH, an increase of three compared to the day prior.

There were 80 new positive COVID-19 cases reported by the DPH on Thursday, upping the state’s total to 16,718. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Delaware also broke the 200,000 mark for negative tests, the DPH reported. There were 2,012 people who tested negative, which raises that total to 200,238.

The DPH also announced no new deaths on Thursday, a day after announcing three. The COVID-19 related death toll is currently at 595, the DPH said, pending a review of data.

Delaware’s percentage of positive tests was 3.8% on Thursday, dropping the seven-day rolling average to 4.3%.

The DPH added 29 recoveries to its total, which is now 8,809.