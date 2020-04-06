State at 783 coronavirus cases, with one new death

DOVER — Delaware saw 110 more coronavirus cases announced Monday, including a 15th death. The official count now stands at 783.

Per the Division of Public Health, 140 Delawareans are hospitalized. Seventy-one people have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week, the agency said.

Of the cases, there are 496 involving New Castle County residents, 159 involving Sussex County residents and 128 involving Kent County residents.

The first laboratory-confirmed case was announced March 11, with the first official death coming 15 days later.

As of Monday, there had been 6,851 negative test results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the number of people who have been tested.

DPH said it cannot release or confirm further information about the patients.