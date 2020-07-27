State calls for COVID-19 testing at Dover church after 3 test positive

DOVER – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging members of the Destiny Christian Church in Dover and any attendees of its recent conferences to get tested for COVID-19.

The DPH said it is making the recommendation after at least three members tested positive.

At least two of the individuals attended recent services at Destiny Christian Church before learning they were positive for the disease potentially exposing other church members, the DPH said.

The church held a pair of conferences the last two weekends, including a three-day conference this past weekend called Life Conference 2020 and a three-day conference the weekend of July 17-19 called The Prophetic Conference.

The DPH said each conference drew a few hundred people, all of whom could have potentially been exposed to the virus.

Members of the congregation and conference attendees can be tested for free Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Destiny Christian Church (2161 Forrest Ave., Dover).

This free testing event will also be open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required and can be completed at delaware.curativeinc.com.

“Knowing your COVID-19 status is one of the most important things you can do to prevent spread of the virus,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a statement. “Based on the timing of when the positive individuals received their test results, their last exposures to others in the congregation, and the large weekend events, we strongly recommend anyone who has been at this church over the last two to three weeks get tested. Doing so will help us identify any additional positives and ensure that those individuals are self-isolating at home to prevent further spread of the disease in our community.”