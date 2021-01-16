State: Information coming soon on Phase 1B vaccinations

The Delaware City DMV hosted a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event for first responders and healthcare workers on Jan. 12. Courtesy of Delaware Department of Transportation

WILMINGTON — As state officials plan their sprint to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s first phase, Phase 1A, vaccinations for Phase 1B are on the horizon, possibly by the end of the month.

While it’s not Phase 1B’s turn just yet, Dr. Karyl Rattay, the director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said last week information will be coming out soon.

Phase 1B is highlighted by those over the age of 65 and different categories of essential workers. The essential workers include first responders (firefighters and police) and education workers (teachers, support staff and child care staff), as well as employees in the food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery store industries.

Those who are age 65 or older are encouraged to call their primary care provider or the state’s Vaccine Call Center (1-833-643-1715) if they have questions about their vaccination plan. Dr. Rattay said the best source of information will be on the DPH’s vaccine website at ­de.gov/covidvaccine.

“We plan to make this super clear for people in the very near future,” Dr. Rattay said. “What we’ve been trying to communicate is there are going to be multiple options for you to get vaccinated. It’s not time yet for people over 65 and we promise that we will have instructions around those options. We suggested people check in with their primary care provider because many of them are providing vaccine and for many people that’s the preferred place to get vaccinated.”

“If your primary care provider is not going to be providing vaccinations, or your other providers, for example your cardiologist, your oncologist, then we really want to encourage people keep an eye on our website and keep an eye on our announcements,” Dr. Rattay added. “There’s going to be a lot more information about pharmacy options as well as vaccination events very, very soon.”

The state is currently in Phase 1A but its vaccination playbook has Phase 1B scheduled to start by mid- to late January. State officials have repeatedly said because of the phased approach, Phase 1B can start receiving their first doses of the two-dose vaccines before Phase 1A is completed.

Six drive-thru vaccination events are scheduled at DMVs through the end of the month as part of the plan to expedite vaccinations to the rest of Phase 1A, which includes health care personnel with direct contact with ill patients or infectious material, emergency medical services agencies, long-term care staff and long-term care residents. The DPH is reaching out to first responders who have medical-related duties, school nurses, home-help personnel, dialysis center personnel health care personnel serving people with intellectual disabilities for these events.

Gov. John Carney said the state hopes to build off these first drive-thru vaccination events for its future plans when more vaccine is available.

“What’s clear is we’re going to need the high through-put centers to meet the demand out there,” Gov. Carney said.

The state has discussed running large-scale vaccination events the same way it runs its COVID-19 testing sites like its drive-thru or walk-up Curative sites. A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said there will be more news on this when the state learns more about its allotment of vaccine.

“We thought that testing was labor-intensive and complicated when we started back in May,” Mr. Schall said. “Vaccination just magnifies that with the number of steps and partners that it takes.”

Delaware has received 77,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 50,300 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,300 of the Pfizer vaccine, from the federal government. It has administered 38,650 of those doses with 38,950 remaining in its inventory as of Friday at 11:59 p.m., according to information in the state’s immunization information system DelVAX. However the state is experiencing reporting delays, so the number of doses administered is likely higher than the provided number.

Dr. Rattay reported, as of last week, 42 of the state’s long-term care centers, who are in Phase 1A, have received a combined 4,685 doses of vaccine. She added all long-term care centers, which include assisted-living facilities, have signed up for vaccinations through the Federal Pharmacy Program.

“Almost all those facilities will get a visit by the end of the month,” Dr. Rattay said.

Dr. Rattay added the state is monitoring those who have already received the vaccine for any side effects or severe allergic reactions, which Dr. Rattay called exceedingly rare.

Dr. Rattay cited a study which showed only 21 out of the first 1.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had an individual experience an allergic reaction. Many of those had prior allergies to medication, food or insects.

Those who have experienced allergic reactions to vaccines in the past should consult with their doctor prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. All vaccination events in Delaware has someone on site in case there is an allergic reaction.

“Our sites are prepared to respond to allergic reaction,” Dr. Rattay said. “But we suggest you talk to your doctor and make sure you’re comfortable with your vaccination plan.”