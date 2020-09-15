State launches COVID Alert DE mobile app

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), and the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) on Tuesday launched COVID Alert DE – a mobile app available in the App Store or Google Play that will help Delaware fight community spread of COVID-19.

The free mobile app – available to anyone 18 or older who lives, works, or attends college in Delaware – uses Bluetooth technology from Google and Apple to securely and anonymously alert users who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

By downloading COVID Alert DE, Delawareans can use their phones in the fight against COVID-19 without compromising privacy or personal information. COVID Alert DE also allows users to log symptoms and get more information on COVID-19 in Delaware.

“This app is an important tool to help Delawareans understand the risks of COVID-19, and to help fight community spread of this virus,” said Gov. Carney. “Knowing you’ve had a potential exposure and taking the basic precautions is the best way to protect your most vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors who are at risk of serious illness. I would encourage all Delawareans to download this app and help in our fight against COVID-19.”

COVID Alert DE was created in partnership with the software developer NearForm. The app will allow for interoperability and exposure notifications across state lines in states that also have exposure notification apps and use the same Bluetooth technology developed by Apple and Google. The app is not a substitute for basic precautionary measures – including mask-wearing, social distancing in public, and frequent handwashing.

COVID Alert DE does not collect or share personal information that can identify users. The app also does not use Global Positioning System (GPS) location data to detect the location of users or track movements. The app uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BTE) technology, which allows phones with the app to recognize when it is near other phones also running the application.

Delawareans identified as close contacts of positive cases may receive an alert from the app, as well as outreach from the Division of Public Health’s (DPH) contact tracing team. An exposure alert on COVID Alert DE alone will not trigger a call from Delaware contact tracers.