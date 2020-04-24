State now at 100 COVID-19 deaths

DOVER — Delaware’s official COVID-19 death total hit 100 this week. The Division of Public Health announced eight more deaths Friday, as well as an additional 134 cases.

The state has now seen 3,442 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Currently, 277 people are hospitalized in Delaware from coronavirus-related issues. DPH said 703 individuals have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

Delaware’s first case was announced March 11, with the first death on March 26. Twenty-one days later, the death toll hit 50. It then took just a week to double to 100.

As of April 16, one week before the latest day for which there is data, the state had seen 2,075 cases and 52 deaths. There were 1,209 cases and 23 deaths one week prior to that, with 393 and 12 as of April 2.

Broken down by the residence of the patient, there have been 1,486 cases involving New Castle County, 1,394 involving Sussex County, 558 involving Kent County and four involving a Delawarean whose home is unknown.

The new coronavirus totals are as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

DPH this week starting releasing data for the prior day around noon rather than sending out the information for the day every evening. The agency said the change will enable the state to provide additional information, including race of COVID-19 patients and age-adjusted incidence rates by ZIP code, and will lighten the burden on its staff and the media.

More data will be available over the next week, according to the agency.

There have been 13,937 negative test results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.

Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Delaware is counting deaths of not just individuals with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases but also people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were exposed to a confirmed case but never tested.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to the agency.

As usual, the division did not release additional details about the cases Friday, citing health privacy laws.