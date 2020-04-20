We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

State now at 2,745 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths

DOVER — Delaware announced 207 more coronavirus cases and five additional deaths Monday, bringing the respective totals to 2,745 and 72.

According to the Division of Public Health, 256 people are hospitalized, with 62 critically ill. A total of 495 people have recovered.

Delaware announced its first laboratory-confirmed case March 11.

As of April 12, there were 1,625 occurrences and 35 deaths, with 673 cases and 14 deaths one week prior to that.

Of the 2,745 COVID-19 cases, a total that includes current and former ones, there are 1,229 involving New Castle Countians, 1,055 involving Sussex Countians, 430 involving Kent Countians and 31 involving people whose residence is unknown. Nearly all of the announced increase comes from Sussex.

DPH did not release an update Sunday, announcing it was taking time to update the system. As a result, the agency said, it will now be able to provide additional information, including race of COVID-19 patients and age-adjusted incidence rates by ZIP code.

The agency is expected to release more information on the new cases later today.

