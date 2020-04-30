State police cancel Camp Barnes for summer

DOVER — The Delaware State Police have canceled all sessions of Camp Barnes for the summer, authorities said Wednesday.

Camp Barnes typically runs from early June through August and sees approximiately 90 to 100 campers per week for the six weeks. The camp, which is free, is open Delawareans between the ages of 10 and 13.

The camp was canceled this summer for the health and safety of campers and staff, authorities said.

Applications for the Summer of 2021 will be available on March 1, 2021. For more information regarding Camp Barnes log on to: campbarnes.net.