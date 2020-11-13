State posts 465 new COVID cases, second-highest daily mark of all-time

DOVER — Delaware recorded its second-highest number of new daily positive COVID-19 cases of all-time on Friday.

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 465 new positive cases of the virus in Friday’s report. The only day since the pandemic started to have more positive cases was May 10 which had 488.

Delaware also reached an all-time high for its seven-day rolling average for new daily cases at 279.4 new cases per day.

New Castle County broke its record for new positive cases with 310 in Friday’s report. The county had never posted a mark over 300 until Friday.

Kent County and Sussex County each reported their highest amount of new cases since the middle of July.

Kent County had 50 new positives — the highest since July 11’s 51. Sussex County was at 105 new cases, going over the 100-mark for the first time since there were 121 new cases on July 12.

Sussex County is positing the highest positivity rates of the state’s three counties. It has a seven-day rolling average of 7% for percentage of positive tests — the only county over the World Health Organization’s recommended seven-day rolling average of 5%.

Despite having the most cases, New Castle County’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is below 5% at 4.7.%. Kent County has the best percent positive rate with a seven-day rolling average of 4.6%.

The DPH also announced two more COVID-19 related deaths Friday which brings Delaware’s total to 734.

Both of the two most recent deaths were Sussex County residents and both had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. They ranged in age from 76-years-old to 83-years-old.

One of the most recent deaths was a resident of a long-term care center — the 423rd COVID-19 related fatality from a long-term care facility.