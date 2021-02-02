State reports 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, including seven which were delayed in being reported to the DPH earlier in January.

Ten of the 11 deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. Long-term care center residents have made up 585 of Delaware’s 1,101 COVID-19-related deaths — a mark of 53%.

Nine of the recently announced deaths were New Castle County residents while one was from Kent County and the other was from Sussex County. New Castle County has recorded the most COVID-19-related deaths with 549, followed by Sussex County’s 349 and Kent County’s 203.

The 11 deaths ranged in age from 80 to 103 years old. Of the 1,101 total COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic in Delaware, 922 have been individuals who are 65 years old or older (84%).

Delaware’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by six compared to the day prior, rising to 321 as of Sunday at 6 p.m. It is the second day in a row hospitalizations increased slightly, but they are still down by more than 100 compared to two weeks ago. Hospitalizations peaked at 474 on Jan. 12 and have been on a steady downward trend since then.

Of the 321 hospitalized, the DPH said 39 are considered critical.

The DPH reported 433 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 78,495 as of Sunday at 6 p.m. There were also an additional 1,379 persons who tested negative, increasing that total number to 509,320.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at 7% — down 2% from 14 days ago. The mark of 7% is as of Friday at 6 p.m., due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result. For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5% or less.

The state is reporting 103,791 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, out of the 120,850 it has received, as of Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The DPH states more doses have been administered than being reported due to health care provider delays in reporting doses administered to the state’s immunization information system DelVAX.

Staff writer Tim Mastro can be reached at tmastro@newszap.com.

Follow @TimMastroDSN on Twitter.