State reports 23 long-term care centers with major outbreaks since Sept.

DOVER — Twenty-three long-term care centers have experienced significant outbreaks of COVID-19 since late September, according to data provided by the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The DPH is monitoring the following facilities. Statistics are cumulative since Sept. 25 and and may not represent the number of active cases at each facility at this particular point in time, according to the DPH:

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 52 residents and 44 staff positive.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington — 74 residents and 47 staff positive.

• Lofland Park in Seaford — 19 residents and 17 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol in Dover — 47 residents and 34 staff positive.

• Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar — 38 residents and 37 staff positive.

• The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes — 17 residents and 37 staff positive.

• Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 16 residents and 13 staff positive.

• Brookdale in Dover — 58 residents and 36 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow in Middletown — 20 residents and 24 staff positive.

• Churchman Village in Newark — 59 residents and 41 staff positive.

• Foulk Manor South in Wilmington — 29 residents and 30 staff positive.

• Hillside Center in Wilmington — 21 residents and 17 staff positive.

• Kutz Senior Living in Wilmington — 25 residents and 18 staff positive.

• Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hockessin — 90 residents and 41 staff positive.

• Westminster Village in Dover — 46 residents and 28 staff positive.

• Brandywine Assisted Living at Seaside in Rehoboth Beach — 39 residents and 15 staff positive.

• Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare in Milford — 46 residents and 14 staff positive.

• Seaford Center Nursing Home in Seaford — 20 residents and 19 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House in Seaford — 41 residents and 33 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 13 residents and 14 staff positive.

• Dover Place in Dover — 27 residents and 18 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro — 16 residents and 12 staff positive.

• Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lewes — 47 residents and 17 staff positive.

Staff members may include health care and non-health care personnel, such as facility vendors or other individuals working in the long-term care facility who may not be full-time facility employees, the DPH said. Facilities listed represent those that have had a cumulative total of more than 10 cases among residents and more than 10 cases among staff to date since the beginning of the outbreak monitoring period on Sept. 25.

To date, 500 of Delaware’s 930 COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.