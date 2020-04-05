We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

State reports 673 positive coronavirus cases

Apr 5th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

Another 80 positive coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 673. 

There were no new fatalities reported, but Delaware crossed into triple digits for hospitalizations statewide, with 101 people hospitalized, according to the Division of Public Health. The state is still reporting 71 individuals as recovered. 

There are 436 positive cases in New Castle County, 86 in Kent County and 151 in Sussex County. 

Of those tested, 6,321 have been negative cases. 

The numbers represent a less steep incline than played out in the last two days, where, from April 2 to April 4, positive cases increased by 200.

On Saturday, DPH received a shipment of 5,000 rapid test kits, which will primarily be used to test “health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks are suspected,” according to a release from DPH. Results can be provided in 5 to 15 minutes.

DPH expects to begin using the rapid test kits early next week, pending validation, officials said. The kits are from Pinnacle BioLabs, a Nashville-based company making the tests, and had been held for days in Cincinnati by the Food and Drug Administration, according to a release.

