State reports 73 new positive COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SMYRNA — New positive COVID-19 cases in Delaware dropped below the 100-mark after two days of rising cases while hospitalizations continued to fall.

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced 73 additional positive cases Saturday. Current hospitalizations decreased by three to 54 — the lowest total since the DPH started reporting hospitalizations.

Of those currently hospitalized, 13 are listed as critically ill. The DPH also announced there were no new deaths to report.

All numbers reported by the DPH were as of 6 p.m. Friday.

The 73 new cases upped this past week’s total to 770, likely sparked by mass testing events at the Delaware beaches. That is the highest weekly total for new cases since the second full week of May.

The percentage of positive tests dropped to 2.9% on Friday which is the lowest number in more than a week.

The rolling average of percentage of positive tests fell for the fourth day in a row. It is now at 4.5% compared to 6.4% on Monday.

With no new deaths, the total of Delawareans who have passed away due to complications from COVID-19 remained at 512.

Negative cases increased to 108,697, according to the DPH, while 6,711 are listed as recovered, meaning a full week without symptoms.

There have been 11,996 positive cases of COVID-19 so far in Delaware. New Castle County still has the most cases with 5,334, Sussex County is next with 4,854, Kent County has had 1,735 and there have been 73 where the county is unknown.