State reports five more COVID-19 deaths, 600 overall

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) added five more COVID-19 related deaths to Delaware’s total after a review of vital statistics records based on guidance provided by the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the DPH announced on Friday.

The five additional deaths means Delaware is now at 600 total COVID-19 related deaths, according to the DPH. All five deaths were from New Castle County and ranged in age from 56 to 91-years-old, while one individual had an underlying health condition.

New Castle County has experienced the most deaths with 297, followed by 194 in Sussex County and 109 from Kent County. Of those who have died, 318 were female and 282 were male, according to the DPH.

The DPH said it reviewed death certificate records from the Delaware Vital Events Registration System (DelVERS) and compared the information to epidemiological surveillance data.

DPH epidemiologists identified the five additional COVID-19 deaths which the DPH said occurred in July, but were not previously reported to DPH through standard reporting procedures. These deaths should be classified as confirmed or probable deaths, per the CDC case definition, according to the DPH. Of the five deaths added to the state’s total death count, all are classified as confirmed due to there being a positive lab result of COVID-19 in DPH’s surveillance system.

The DPH said the purpose of the review was to “ensure that DPH is accurately capturing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths based on both epidemiology surveillance and death certificate data.”

The DPH added it will continue to conduct periodic reviews of its Vital Records data to identify additional COVID-19 deaths, which could lead to ongoing increases in the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths.

The DPH also said on Friday its epidemiology team is currently conducting a data quality review of the state’s COVID-19 case records to identify any duplicate records that may exist in its surveillance system. While duplicate records are regularly identified and subsequently removed from the statistical file, the DPH said, this broad data review will ensure accuracy in the state’s data reporting.

As a result of this review, the DPH said, the public may notice a decrease in the cumulative number of positive cases displayed on the DPH’s My Healthy Community data portal over the coming days early next week.

Delaware has seen a total of 16,770 positive cases of COVID-19, including 55 new cases reported by the DPH on Friday. All numbers provided by the DPH reflect data as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

The seven-day rolling average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 increased slightly from 4.1% as of Aug. 13, to 4.4% as of Thursday at 6 p.m., the DPH said. The percentage of positive tests was 5.3% for the data released on Friday.

There are currently 37 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with 10 considered critical. The DPH announced 30 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 8,839.

The DPH added 1,000 negative tests results, increasing that total to 201,238.

The DPH also released its weekly report on long-term care facilities, adding two more deaths this week from long-term care centers, including one of the five listed in Friday’s data review.

There have been a total of 1,236 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents and 364 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19, the DPH said.