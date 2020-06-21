State reports one more death, 435 total, from COVID-19

SMYRNA — The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced one additional fatality related to COVID-19 in its daily report on Sunday.

In total, 435 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, the DPH said. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 range in age from 21 to 104-years-old. Of those who have died, 231 were females and 204 were males. A total of 197 individuals were from New Castle County, 84 were from Kent County and 154 were from Sussex County.

The most recent death announced Sunday involved an 85-year-old male long-term care resident of Sussex County who had underlying health conditions.

As of Saturday, there are currently 79 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 with 15 of those listed as critically ill.

Delaware’s total positive case total is at 10,775, with 4,647 in New Castle County, 4,495 in Sussex County, 1,613 in Kent County and 20 where the county is unknown.

There have been 6,459 Delawareans who have recovered and 84,199 negative cases based on preliminary results reported to the DPH by state and commercial laboratories.

The numbers reported were as of 6 p.m. Saturday, the DPH said.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the DPH’s My Healthy Community data portal online at myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed online at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go online to de.gov/coronavirus.