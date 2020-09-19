State reports seventh COVID-19 death in past week

DOVER — The recent spike in Delaware’s COVID-19 cases continued and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced the seventh COVID-19 related death in the last seven days on Friday.

The DPH reported 135 new positive cases on Friday — the largest total in two weeks. The new numbers reflect data as of Thursday at 6 p.m. and bring Delaware’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 19,366.

The DPH also identified a technical issue in its contact tracing system software which caused duplicate records to be included in the cumulative number of positive cases displayed Tuesday to Thursday. The DPH said the duplicate records have been excluded, which is reflected in Friday’s update.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests increased by 0.1% to 7.2% compared to the previous day’s data. The seven-day average for the percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 increased from 6.0% to 7.2% over the last seven days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a mark of 5% or less on the seven-day rolling average.

The tests in the new data as of 6 p.m. Thursday had a percent-positive mark of 8.4%, which accounted for the 0.1% increase in the seven-day rolling average.

Sussex County’s percent-positive mark was the highest in the state with 9.8%, which upped its seven-day rolling average to 5.7%. Before the release of the new data on Friday, Sussex was the only county under the WHO’s recommended mark of 5%.

New Castle County’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is 7.8% while Kent County’s is 7%.

In a statement, the DPH said, “health officials continue to monitor an apparent uptick in new daily cases this week and will continue to monitor for any specific hotspots where elevated virus transmission may be occurring throughout the state.”

The death announced on Friday was a 66-year-old individual from New Castle County who had underlying health conditions, the DPH said. The individual was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

It raised the COVID-19 related death toll to 620 in Delaware. New Castle County has experienced the most deaths with 307, followed by Sussex County with 200 and Kent County with 113.

Of the 620 deaths, 325 have been female while the other 295 were male. Eighty-three percent of COVID-19 deaths in Delaware have been individuals 65 or older with 513 deaths occurring in that age group. The 50-64-year-old demographic has recorded 79 while there have been 16 and 12 deaths in the 35-49-year-old and 18-34 age groups, respectively.

According to the DPH, there have been a total of 1,237 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 372 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The DPH said there are currently 58 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state with 17 considered critical.

There were eight more recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 10,201 while the DPH recorded an additional 1,422 negative tests, raising that total to 249,272.