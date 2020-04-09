State seeks to add race to COVID-19 sample data

DOVER — Delaware will soon begin collecting information on the race of coronavirus patients. As reports come from around the country of minorities being disproportionately affected by the virus, a top state health official said Thursday Delaware is now mandating samples for COVID-19 testing include race with the other demographic data, such as age and gender.

Doing so, Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay said, is critically important, as it allows the state to better target its response.

The news came at a briefing that was streamed online. There were no updates on the case count.

The state had seen 1,116 cases and 19 deaths as of Wednesday.

Delaware continues to prepare for an expected hospital surge that could hit any day now, Gov. John Carney said, describing the state as in decent condition to weather the storm.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.