We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

State seeks to add race to COVID-19 sample data

Apr 9th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — Delaware will soon begin collecting information on the race of coronavirus patients. As reports come from around the country of minorities being disproportionately affected by the virus, a top state health official said Thursday Delaware is now mandating samples for COVID-19 testing include race with the other demographic data, such as age and gender.

Doing so, Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay said, is critically important, as it allows the state to better target its response.

The news came at a briefing that was streamed online. There were no updates on the case count.

The state had seen 1,116 cases and 19 deaths as of Wednesday.

Delaware continues to prepare for an expected hospital surge that could hit any day now, Gov. John Carney said, describing the state as in decent condition to weather the storm.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

Staff writer Matt Bittle can be reached at 741-8250 or mbittle@newszap.com. Follow @MatthewCBittle on Twitter.

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie