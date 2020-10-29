State sends COVID vaccine plan to CDC

WILMINGTON — The Delaware Division of Public Health submitted an executive summary for its COVID-19 vaccine plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week.



The DPH is waiting on edits from the CDC before the plan will be publicly available.



After its first meeting Friday, the DPH’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force is now gathering weekly. The task force provided its partners with an overview of its activities thus far at the first meeting.



Throughout the vaccine process, the task force works with the Hospital Preparedness Coalition and an Ethics Committee, while the DPH is working with its external partners on the plan, such as local hospitals, long-term care centers, pharmacies and health care providers.



As it plans for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the DPH is providing technical assistance to expand DelVAX — the state’s immunization information system, which takes care of vaccine administration documentation and reporting systems.

Dr. Karyl Rattay

“This will be a pretty complex piece to this campaign,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay at a recent COVID-19 press briefing. “It’s going to be really important that we’re able to very accurately record the information about which vaccines people receive, where they receive them, are there any side effects. So for us as a state and with our many partners in the state, the expansion of this DelVAX system is a critical component of the work we’re doing right now.”



The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting this week for final recommendations for prioritizing the vaccine and looking at some of the possible vaccines in clinical trials.



“We know we’re only going to get small amounts of vaccine to start with,” Dr. Rattay said. “It’s going to be important that we allocate these to the most critical populations guided by recommendations.”



Dr. Rattay has stressed that the DPH will not distribute a vaccine until it is proven to be safe. She also1 has said the DPH will provide weekly updates on the status on a vaccine at its press briefings.



“So far, there’s going to be a lot of additional discussions as we learn information from the federal government,” Dr. Rattay said.