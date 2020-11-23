State to distribute extra monthly benefits as part of pandemic response

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for November to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits will be provided through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and two cash aid programs, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and General Assistance.

The SNAP emergency food benefit will be issued Tuesday and should be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer cards the next day. TANF and GA households should receive an emergency cash benefit check around the same time.

The emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit for each program up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Households that already receive the maximum benefit amount or that have a prorated benefit in the month of November are not eligible for the November emergency funds. Families who received Pandemic-EBT funds in September but do not have an open food benefit case are also not eligible for emergency SNAP benefits.

Households should have gotten their regular benefits for November on the usual issuance dates.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, which was signed into law in March, the state has issued emergency benefits each month to any household not already receiving the maximum monthly benefit.

An estimated 35,464 households will be eligible to receive the emergency SNAP allotment in November, totaling about $7.1 million in emergency food benefits for the month. Approximately 149 households will be eligible to receive emergency cash assistance benefits, for a combined sum of $19,800.

“Lack of food and financial resources is most keenly felt this time of year, so we are especially grateful for this ongoing assistance to Delawareans who are struggling as the pandemic continues,” Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said in a statement. “With cases of COVID-19 rising in Delaware, our low-income residents need all the support they can get to stay healthy and safe.”

The maximum monthly benefit amounts per household size are as follows.

For SNAP: one, $204; two, $374; three, $535; four, $680; five, $807; six, $969; seven, $1,071; eight, $1,224; each additional person, $153.

For TANF: one, $201; two, $270; three, $338; four, $407; five, $475; six, $544; seven, $612; eight, $681; nine, $750; 10, $819

For GA: one, $79; two, $107; three, $144; four, $169; five, $209; six, $239.

For more information about DSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, go to dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dss/covid19.html. To apply for benefits, visit assist.dhss.delaware.gov/ or call 1-866-843-7212.