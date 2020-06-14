During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

State virus hospitalizations under 100 for first time since April 4

Jun 13th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

SMYRNA — While the Delaware Division of Public Health announced five additional coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, current hospitalizations statewide were reported to be under 100 for the first time since April 4.

There were 93 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Delaware as of 6 p.m. Friday, including 14 who were critically ill. The number had been 100 when reported on Friday, according to the DPH.

The state also announced that 54 persons had recovered from the coronavirus. Delaware considers patients fully recovered seven days after their symptoms have been resolved.

The most recent deaths upped Delaware’s overall total to 419. The five deceased persons — three females, two males — ranged in age from 72 to 89. Three were from Kent County, along with one each from Sussex and New Castle counties. All had underlying health conditions and lived in long-term care facilities, the DPH said.

There have been 187 and 150 deaths in New Castle and Sussex counties, respectively, along with 82 in Kent County. The individuals’ ages ranged from 21 to 103, among 223 females and 196 males.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the DPH’s My Healthy Community data portal online at myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed online at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage
Reopening Delaware: Resources for Businesses
Delaware Phase 1 guidance

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie