State virus hospitalizations under 100 for first time since April 4

SMYRNA — While the Delaware Division of Public Health announced five additional coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, current hospitalizations statewide were reported to be under 100 for the first time since April 4.

There were 93 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Delaware as of 6 p.m. Friday, including 14 who were critically ill. The number had been 100 when reported on Friday, according to the DPH.

The state also announced that 54 persons had recovered from the coronavirus. Delaware considers patients fully recovered seven days after their symptoms have been resolved.

The most recent deaths upped Delaware’s overall total to 419. The five deceased persons — three females, two males — ranged in age from 72 to 89. Three were from Kent County, along with one each from Sussex and New Castle counties. All had underlying health conditions and lived in long-term care facilities, the DPH said.

There have been 187 and 150 deaths in New Castle and Sussex counties, respectively, along with 82 in Kent County. The individuals’ ages ranged from 21 to 103, among 223 females and 196 males.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the DPH’s My Healthy Community data portal online at myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed online at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.