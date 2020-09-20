State’s coronavirus death toll remains at 621

DOVER – No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday, though hospitalizations rose by seven to 60, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily update.

The number of new cases increased by 117 to 19,566, to while 42 recoveries were also reported. There was one less critically ill patient.

The state’s death total stands at 621, a rate of 5.1 per 10,000 people. There have been 325 women and 296 men who have died. County deaths include 307 in New Castle County, 113 in Kent County and 201 in Sussex County.

Of all the deaths, 372 have occurred in long-term care facilities.

There has been 251,855 negative tests in Delaware and 10,299 recoveries. The recovery rate is 110.6 per 10,000 people.