State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since early June

The numbers of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 are now at levels not seen since early June.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 127 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tuesday’s report, which reflects data as of Monday at 6 p.m. That is the most hospitalizations since there were 128 hospitalized on June 4.

Of the current hospitalizations, 29 are considered critical, according to the DPH. New Castle County has the most amount of individuals hospitalized with 61, followed by Sussex County’s 51 and 15 in Kent County.

There DPH also reported three new additional COVID-19 related deaths to bring the state’s total to 722.

The three most recent deaths ranged in age from 52-years-old to 86-years-old. All three were New Castle County residents and all three had underlying health conditions, the DPH said. One of the three was a resident of a long-term care center.

New Castle County, the state’s most populous county, has recorded the most COVID-19 related deaths with 359. Sussex County is next with 241 and Kent County is last with 122.

There were 208 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported by the DPH on Tuesday – the fifth consecutive day with 200 or more. Delaware has now recorded a total of 27,112 positive cases.

The seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests is at 4.4% which is the highest its been since July 11. For percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is counted once regardless of how many times they’ve been tested, the seven-day rolling average is 11.8%, a number not seen since it was 13.3% on May 12.