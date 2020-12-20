State’s COVID community testing sites announced

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health, and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week.

Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

“As we prepare for the holidays, we need to stay vigilant to crush this winter surge of cases and hospitalizations,” Gov. Carney said in a statement.

“Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic prevention measures that we know work. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with friends and family outside of your household. We need to celebrate the holidays a little differently this year to limit the spread.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

New Castle County

• Monday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Dr, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Monday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Prices Run Park (Winchester Park Walk Up Only: 26th and Pine streets, Wilmington, DE 19802)

Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.: Judy Johnson Park (Walk Up Only: W. 3rd St. and N. Clayton St., Wilmington DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.: William Penn High School (713 E Basin Rd, New Castle, DE 19720) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday from 9 a.m.–12 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Ave., Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187

• Wednesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Middletown High School (120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital, 601 Parking Lot (601 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Thomas McKean High School (301 McKennans Church Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday from 5 p.m.–7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187

• Thursday from 12 p.m.–5 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187

• Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: New Castle County Government Center (87 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: University of Delaware STAR Campus (540 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19713) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Saturday from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling: 302-655-6187

Kent County

• Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Smyrna Police Department (325 W Glenwood Ave, Smyrna, DE 19977) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Rd, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.: South Dover Elementary (955 South State St, Dover, DE 19904) Register: South Dover Elementary Mako Location (*Print the page with the bar code and bring with you to the testing site)

• Wednesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Dover Library (35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.: Smyrna Middle School (700 Duck Creek Pkwy, Smyrna, DE 19977) Register: Smyrna Middle School Mako Location (*Print the page with the bar code and bring with you to the testing site)

• Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Harrington Fire Department (20 Clark St, Harrington, DE 19952) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Sussex County

• Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Rd, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Wednesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th St, Blades, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

• Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main St, Ellendale, DE 19941) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com.