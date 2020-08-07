State’s COVID hospitalizations fall to 37, fewest since March

DOVER — Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Delaware reached another low, with only 37 people currently hospitalized according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) daily report on Friday.

It was a drop of seven compared to the previous day’s data. The total of 37 is the fewest current hospitalizations since the DPH started reporting data in March.

Of the 37 hospitalized, 15 are listed in critical condition. All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

The DPH also announced one new COVID-19 related death as the total number of deaths in Delaware climbed to 588. It was the third death reported by the state in the last week.

The new death reported on Friday was a 90-year-old Sussex County resident who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions, the DPH said.

It was the 362nd resident of a Delaware long-term care facility to have died from complications related to COVID-19 — 61.5% of the state’s death toll. There have been a total of 1,204 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, according to the DPH.

The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 has ranged in age from 21-to-104 years old, the DPH said with 313 female deaths and 275 male deaths. A total of 289 individuals were from New Castle County, 107 were from Kent County and 192 were from Sussex County, according to the DPH.

The DPH announced 77 new positive cases in Delaware on Friday, upping the state’s total to 5,445. New Castle County still leads with 7,130 cases, Sussex County has seen 5,803 cases, Kent has had 2,268 cases and there are 244 cases where the county is not yet known.

The percentage of persons who tested positive for the virus was 3.7% as the number was below 4% for the second-straight day.

But due to higher numbers earlier in the week, the seven-day rolling average of percentage of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 increased slightly from 4.2% as of July 30 to 4.4% as of this Thursday, the DPH said. The seven-day rolling average has dropped from 4.7% to 4.4% compared to two days ago, however.

The DPH announced an additional 27 recoveries from COVID-19, bringing that total to 8,392. There were 2,001 people who tested negative for the virus as that total increased to 179,339.