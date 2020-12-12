State’s COVID hospitalizations hit record for 4th straight day

DOVER — The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 set a record for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Friday update.

The number is up to 363 hospitalizations, an increase of 15 compared to the day prior and 75 compared to this time last week. Critical cases of hospitalizations increased to 49 — up 12 compared to last week.

“We need the public to take this virus and this current surge in cases seriously,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a statement. “Now is not the time to visit with friends or to continue traditions like family cookie bakes unless you can do so virtually. This is the time to double down on mask use, frequent handwashing and keeping your distance from others who reside outside your household.”

A total of 43,818 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11. There were 789 new positive cases of the virus added to that total in Friday’s report, which reflects data as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

The seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests has increased by 1.1% over the last seven days. It is now at 9.5%, as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

The DPH announced one additional COVID-19 related death on Friday — an 86-year-old Sussex County resident who had an underlying health condition. The total of COVID-19 related deaths rose to 807.

There have been a total of 1,686 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents as of Thursday at 6 p.m. with 449 fatalities in long-term care centers.

The following facilities have experienced significant ongoing outbreaks since late September, according to the DPH. Resident and staff tallies represent cumulative case totals between Sept. 25, 2020, and Dec. 10, 2020:

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 51 residents and 43 staff members.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington — 74 residents and 46 staff

• Lofland Park in Seaford — 19 residents and 15 staff

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol in Dover — 45 residents and 26 staff

• Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar — 38 residents and 32 staff

• The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes — 14 residents and 29 staff

• Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 14 residents and 13 staff

For the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, there were 71 positive cases of the virus involving students combined from child care facilities, private K-12 and public K-12. There were also 81 cumulative cases among staff members during the same time period.