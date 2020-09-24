State’s positive COVID cases continue slight downward trend

DOVER — One new COVID-19 related death was announced on Thursday by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) in its daily report, but statewide numbers continued a slight downward trend.

The most recent death was a 65-year-old Kent County man who had a known underlying health condition, according to the DPH. The individual was not a resident of a long-term care facility, the DPH said.

It is the 630th COVID-19 related death in Delaware and the 116th in Kent County — the fewest of the state’s three counties. New Castle County has recorded the most deaths with 310, followed by Sussex County’s 204.

The DPH announced 113 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the state’s total to 19,947. The DPH also said there are currently 57 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of four compared to the previous day. Critical hospitalizations stayed the same at 12.

All new numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The 113 new positives were the most of the last four days but the percentage of positive tests still decreased, pointing to more tests be done. There was an additional 1,755 people who tested negative — over 600 more than the previous day’s data — bringing that total to 257,969.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests decreased two percentage points to 6.6%. It had been above 7% for most of last week and has been on a slight decline this week. For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5% for the percent positive rate.

For tests added to the database in Wednesday’s data, the percentage of positive tests were 6%. Kent County posted strong numbers with only 3.8% testing positive in Wednesday’s data (five total tests), which drops its seven-day rolling average to 5.9%.

New Castle County has also lowered its seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests to 6.7% after a positivity rate of 5.7% in Wednesday’s new data. Its seven-day rolling average was at 8.2% one week ago.

However, Sussex County’s percent-positive rate is the only one on the rise. In Wednesday’s new data, the percentage of positive tests were 8.1%.

It raised the seven-day rolling average to 7.6% — the highest mark in the state. Sussex County’s seven-day rolling average was at 5.1% one week ago.

The DPH also reported 44 additional recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 10,487.