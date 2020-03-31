Statewide drive to collect virus supplies, money and food

DOVER — As the world copes with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are trying to find a way to lend a helping hand locally.

Here’s another way for you to contribute to the relief effort.

eBright Health is holding a drive to collect personal protection equipment along with monetary and food donations. Items are being collected at locations around the state, including:

• Dover Downs Hotel and Casino parking lot to benefit Bayhealth (Today-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.).

• Smyrna’s Xbos Family Fun Center, 456 W Glenwood Ave. to benefit ChristianaCare and Bayhealth (Wednesdsay-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.).

• Five Points Center next to Weis Market in Lewes to benefit Beebe Healthcare (Wednesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.).

Among the items being collected include masks and respirators; safety goggles, eye and face shields especially N95 masks; medical gloves; digital and disposable thermometers; disposable stethoscopes; hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Monetary donations are also being accepted by the various hospitals and organizations.

For specific donation websites and other information, go to donatede.org.

Volunteers are needed to help collect the equipment at Dover Downs. Volunteers must commit to a time slot ahead of time. The time slots are 9 a.m.-noon; Noon-3 p.m.; and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Organizers are trying to get six to eight volunteers for each shift.

To commit to a time slot, contact state Sen. Trey Paradee at treyparadee@gmail.com or 302-382-2727.