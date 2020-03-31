Stevenson House employee tests positive for coronavirus

WILMINGTON — An employee at Stevenson House Detention Center has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families said Tuesday.

The individual is self-isolating at home. The agency said it has cleaned the area where the staff member was stationed and has notified impacted staff.

Families of youth at Stevenson House, which is a secure care detention facility, have been contacted and offenders are being monitored for symptoms, the department said. So far, no one else has reported symptoms.

The agency said it could not provide additional information “to protect personal health information.”

It announced Monday a worker at Ferris School in Wilmington had tested positive for coronavirus.

The agency has limited visitation, implemented screening and increased cleaning procedures over the past few weeks.

“This is a very difficult and stressful time for our staff, youth and families, and I cannot stress enough how we appreciate their flexibility and patience. COVID-19 has changed our way of life here in Delaware and the safety and wellbeing of our staff and youth remains our primary concern,” department Secretary Josette Manning said.

“We have implemented procedural changes to protect staff and youth, and make our decisions by following the guidance of public health officials. We will continue those efforts to protect our staff and youth. Despite the fact that we are in a time of great uncertainty, I am grateful our staff continues to strive every day to help youth rehabilitate and move forward with their lives.”