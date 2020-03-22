Sunday morning update brings confirmed cases to 47 in Delaware

The Delaware Division of Public Health updated its online reporting map to reflect 47 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state since March 11.

Of the Delawareans diagnosed with COVID-19, 33 are from New Castle County, five are from Kent County, and nine are from Sussex County.

To protect personal health information, DPH does not disclosing additional information about the individuals.

The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state.

“The presence of community spread shows that we all must take the danger associated with this virus seriously,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health. “For every person infected with COVID-19, they typically infect two to three additional people. That’s why the steps that Governor Carney has taken to close schools, restaurants and bars, recreational facilities and beaches is so important. We need to take these steps to prevent widespread outbreaks and slow the spread of the virus.”

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from vulnerable populations. This includes people 60 years of age and older; people with serious chronic health conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, heart disease; or those who are immunocompromised.

For individuals who are sick, particularly with fever and cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

Many individuals infected with COVID-19 recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids and taking pain and fever-reducing medications. However, illness can be severe and require hospitalization in some cases. As of Saturday evening, five patients were hospitalized in Delaware and two were critically ill.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.