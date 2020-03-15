Superior Court announces modified scheduling

WILMINGTON – Superior Court President Judge Jan R. Jurden announced a modified schedule as COVID-19 related precautionary measures continued.

The order followed a declaration by Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. declaring a state judicial emergency. The decision is in effect for 30 days.

Effective 8 a.m. Monday in Superior Court and subject to further review:



• All Civil and Criminal Jury Trials are suspended through and including April 15.



• Petit jury duty is suspended through and including April 15. Individuals summoned for petit jury duty during this time period are excused and should not appear.



• Grand Jurors should report as directed.



• First Case Reviews are suspended through and including April 15.



• Final Case Reviews for non-incarcerated defendants are postponed. Final Case Reviews for incarcerated defendants remain as scheduled.



• Pleas by Appointment remain as scheduled.



• Veteran’s Court, Mental Health Court, TASC Calendar, Drug Court and Reentry Court Status Hearings are postponed. Entries in these Problem Solving Courts remain as scheduled. Problem Solving Court violations will be heard at the discretion of the judicial officer.



• Involuntary Commitments remain as scheduled.



• Violation of Probation hearings for non-incarcerated offenders are postponed. Violation of Probation hearings for incarcerated offenders will be heard at the discretion of the judicial officer.