Sussex County libraries, mobile library closed

Effective immediately, Sussex County libraries are closed until further notice to minimize the risk of viral contamination among patrons and staff as Delaware responds to the mounting COVID-19 outbreak occurring in the state and across the nation.

Hours of operation will resume at an appropriate future date based on guidance from public health and emergency management officials.

The closure applies to the county-owned Greenwood, Milton, and South Coastal (Bethany Beach) libraries, as well as the Sussex County Bookmobile/Mobile Library.

The additional 11 independent libraries spread throughout communities in Sussex County are not governed by this latest decision but may take similar action.

Check with your local library for more information.

As always, online resources are available for the public’s use at any time by visiting lib.de.us.

For the latest county libraries information, visit sussexlibraries.org.