Sussex County libraries serving as Internet ‘hotspots’

GEORGETOWN – Sussex County libraries have a cure for those enduring a lack of high-speed Internet in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Libraries throughout Sussex are now serving as WiFi ‘hotspots’ to provide broadband access to the community.

All users have to do is drive, pedal or walk to their local library and connect their devices to the universal ‘Library-Outdoors’ broadcast signal being beamed and advertised with signs outside 14 facilities.

Users are reminded to observe appropriate social distancing while in parking lots or on nearby side streets, maintaining at least six feet from other patrons at all times.

Internet access will be available 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until further notice. It is provided as a community service through a partnership among the Sussex County Department of Libraries, Delaware Division of Libraries and each facility.

“Like electricity, water, or the telephone, broadband access is a critical service, especially now, for so many people who are under Delaware’s ‘stay-at-home’ order and having to work or study remotely,” Sussex County Librarian Kathy Graybeal said. “Libraries historically have been centers of knowledge and culture in their communities. Despite being closed right now because of the pandemic, we can still fulfill that fundamental role by connecting citizens who don’t have Internet at home so they can work, learn, apply for a job or unemployment benefits, or simply keep up on the latest pandemic news. We’re proud to offer that link.”

For more on the free WiFi “hotspot” service, as well as a list of community libraries and locations, please visit sussexlibraries.org/wifi-hotspots.

