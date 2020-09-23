Sussex County man latest COVID-related death in Delaware

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced one more COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, pushing the state’s death toll to 629.

The DPH recorded 79 new positive cases of the virus in its daily report on Wednesday. Delaware has now seen a total of 19,830 positive cases, as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The percentage of positive tests for the new data reported on Wednesday was 6.5%, which was enough to raise the seven-day rolling average 0.2 percentage points to 6.8% — still above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5%.

The new death announced on Wednesday was an 87-year-old Sussex County man who did not have an underlying health condition, according to the DPH. The individual was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Of Delaware’s 629 COVID-19-related deaths, 374 have been residents of long-term care facilities (59.5%).

It was the 204th COVID-19-related death in Sussex County — the second most of Delaware’s three counties. New Castle County, the state’s most populous county, has recorded the most with 310 while Kent County has the least with 115.

Total cases by county follow the same order as New Castle County has 9,777 reported positive cases, followed by Sussex County with 6,673, then Kent County with 2,898 and 482 cases where the county is not yet known.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by one compared to the day prior, down to 61, with 12 considered critical.

The DPH listed 32 more individuals as recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 10,443. It also reported 1,138 people who tested negative for COVID-19, increasing that total to 256,214.