Sussex COVID hospitalizations reach record high

DOVER — Delaware’s statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations fell from its record-setting mark but Sussex County’s numbers are still on the rise.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported an all-time high of 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sussex County in Thursday’s update, reflecting data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. The state’s total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is down to 466 after setting a record of 474 in the previous day’s report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Castle County dropped for the fourth day in a row down to 242. Kent County, meanwhile, fell from its record-high of 112 down to 106.

Of the state’s 466 hospitalized, 56 are considered critical, according to the DPH.

The DPH reported one COVID-19-related death on Thursday — an 85-year-old New Castle County resident. The individual was not a resident of a long-term care center, the DPH said.

Delaware has recorded 995 COVID-19-related deaths after Thursday’s announcement, 528 have been residents of long-term care centers. New Castle County has experienced the most COVID-19 -related deaths with 496, followed by Sussex County’s 316 and Kent County’s 183.

The state reported another day where more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, marking the 10th time in 11 days it has surpassed the 1,000 barrier. For the most recent day of available data, Wednesday, Delaware is reporting 1,079 doses administered.

Cumulatively, the state had administered 33,883 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., according to the state’s immunization information system DelVAX.

For this week, the DPH is now reporting 2,545 doses administered on Monday and 2,519 on Tuesday.

Delaware received an additional 2,550 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, bringing the total doses received by the state to 77,600. Delaware’s total inventory includes 50,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 27,300 of the Pfizer vaccine.

The DPH is reporting a total of 68,065 positive COVID-19 cases since March 11 after adding 872 new positive cases of the virus in Thursday’s report.