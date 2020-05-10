Sussex surpasses 3,000 reported COVID-19 cases

SMYRNA – Sussex County surpassed 3,000 reported COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths statewide were reported, according to the Division of Public Health on Sunday.



There have now been 3,059 cases in Sussex County since March 11 after an added 69 were reported, according to the DPH.



Also, the DPH announced 31 more cases in Kent County, upping the overall total to 1,016. New Castle County has had 2,331 reported cases and 41 county origins are unknown.



There have been 224 deaths reported statewide – 95 in New Castle and 91 and 38 in Sussex and Kent Counties, respectively.



The three most recent deaths announced were all females ranging in age from 86 to 100, the DPH said. Two lived in New Castle County, one was a Sussex County resident. They all had underlying health conditions, the DPH said, and two resided in long-term care facilities.



Of those who have died from the coronavirus, 120 were females and 104 were males, ranging in age from 22 to 103 years old. The youngest overall death was reported on Saturday.



All data reported through the daily updates are based on information received as of 6 p.m. the day before, the DPH said.



The DPH said it will provide demographic information for COVID-19-related deaths in aggregate only, and will no longer provide demographics of each individual person who died.



Additionally, the DPH said it will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently, to protect personal information.



The state’s number of current announced hospitalizations dropped by three to 285, and the number of critically ill patients fell by two to 53.



Also, the DPH said another 87 Delawareans have recovered, upping the total to 2,537 overall. There have been 24,592 negative cases based on preliminary reports to the DPH.



The state said considers patients fully recovered seven days after symptoms are resolved. The DPH said that three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.



For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.