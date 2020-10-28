Sussex Tech staff member, student test positive for COVID-19

GEORGETOWN – A staff member and a student at the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District have separately tested positive for COVID-19, the school district informed the school community Tuesday.

The staff member and student followed proper social distancing and mask-wearing protocols when on campus, according to a release from Sussex Tech School District spokesman Dan Shortridge.

People who were in contact with the affected staff member have been notified individually and advised on the recommended course of action.

This announcement of positive tests follows word Oct. 9 that two staff members in the Sussex County district tested positive for COVID-19.

Sussex Tech is operating in a modified remote format, with the majority of students learning remotely. Under the district’s modified remote learning plan, Sussex Tech students learn remotely but teachers have the flexibility to bring them on to campus for voluntary hands-on instruction, demonstrations or practice.

The Sussex Tech district encouraged all families to monitor students for any symptoms of COVID-19. The school district adheres to strict cleaning, social distancing, and hygiene protocols, including mandatory masking and frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer use.