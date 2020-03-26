The bright side … Community unites to find supplies for Milford fire company

From left, Albert Apicella, EMT; Eddie Vanvorst, EMT; Paisly Kenton, Bailey Passwaters, Jon Arbeene, EMT; Amber Kenton, and Beau Fibelkorn, EMT, gather with donated supplies at Carlisle Fire Co. in Milford. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD — When the Carlisle Fire Company needed supplies, it asked for donations.

And the Milford community came through in a big way.

Less than 24 hours after asking for community help, the Carlisle Fire Co. was fully stocked. It had sufficient supplies Thursday of N95 masks, mask covers, hand sanitizers, antibacterial soap and cleaning supplies to help care for the community during the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“The community really pulled together,” said executive assistant/career staff supervisor Teresa Whitney. “It shows that in an emergency situation, this community is still strong and will pull together to survive.”

The fire company posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, reaching out to the community for the supplies it needed.

Twenty minutes later, people already were arriving at the firehouse’s administration office with donations.

With several local stores sold out of certain supplies, people got creative.

Foaming cleaner was dropped off on Thursday; the woman who donated it told Ms. Whitney she went all the way to Millsboro to find it. And she said people drove north to Smyrna in search of other hard-to-find supplies.

Children donated mask covers they made themselves.

Ms. Whitney said she was blown away by the community’s response.

“I really did not think it would be this fast because it’s so hard to find these items,” she said. “Everyone pulled together no matter how hard it is for them, I’m sure some of the people who donated have a financial burden. The generosity is appreciated and we’re grateful for the community’s help.”

“I hope that everyone stays safe and is washing their hands,” Ms. Whitney added. “I still see a lot of traffic on the roads. I just hope everyone is staying safe.”